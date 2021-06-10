Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 4.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 145,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 201,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

