Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

