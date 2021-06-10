Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
