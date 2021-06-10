National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 297.80 ($3.89). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 774,512 shares traded.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.45.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

