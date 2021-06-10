National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.22

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,704,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

