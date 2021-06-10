Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on GASNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

