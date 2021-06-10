Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $16.97. 9,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,877. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $9,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

