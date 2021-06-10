Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.06

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 44679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 1,129.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

