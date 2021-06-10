Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of 85.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 101,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,952. The stock has a market cap of $607.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. Navigator has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

