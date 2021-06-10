Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

