Neil Miotto Sells 6,790 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $19,574,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $10,174,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $2,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

