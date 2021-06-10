Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

