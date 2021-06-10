Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Contrast

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $204.33 million 1.30 $15.84 million $0.15 15.87

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waitr has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Risk and Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

