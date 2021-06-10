NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 6338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.