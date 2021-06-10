NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetApp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in NetApp by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.