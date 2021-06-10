NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 2,394 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

