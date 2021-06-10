NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

