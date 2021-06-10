New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

