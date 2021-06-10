New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $263.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.