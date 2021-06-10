New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.24 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

