New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.51 Million Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.89% of MEDNAX worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.