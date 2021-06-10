New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.63 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Lithia Motors worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $328.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

