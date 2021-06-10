New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of Globe Life worth $44,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,117,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

