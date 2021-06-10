New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $45.76 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.78% of Vericel worth $45,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

VCEL stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.96 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

