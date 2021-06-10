New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $48.36 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Albemarle worth $48,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

