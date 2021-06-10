New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $42,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.