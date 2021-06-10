New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 419,122 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Hormel Foods worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

