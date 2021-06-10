New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $48,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.