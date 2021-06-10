New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $42,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $296.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

