Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.