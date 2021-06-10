NEXT.coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,490.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.52 or 0.01647152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00452766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002635 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

