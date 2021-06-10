NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.67. 41,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

