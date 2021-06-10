Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 940,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $10,965,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $773,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $49.67 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.