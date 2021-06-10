Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,515 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

DRE stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

