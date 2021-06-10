Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

