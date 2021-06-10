Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.59 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

