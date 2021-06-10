Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 510 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.