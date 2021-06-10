Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 110 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $594.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

