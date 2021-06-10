Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 171 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $194.65 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $195.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.