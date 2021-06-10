Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

