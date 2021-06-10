Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

