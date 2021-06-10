NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 1.8%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 221,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,349,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

