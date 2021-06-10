Nord/LB Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.17 ($120.20).

ZAL opened at €93.80 ($110.35) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.94.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

