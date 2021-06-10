Nord/LB Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.44 ($54.64).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €45.58 ($53.62) on Monday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.