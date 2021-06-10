Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.94. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.