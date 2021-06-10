Norinchukin Bank The Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.28. 38,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

