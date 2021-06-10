Norinchukin Bank The Has $39.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $169.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

