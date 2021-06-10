Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 9,020 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 842,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.