Northcoast Research Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

WEN stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

