Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Ronald William Thiessen Sells 380,555 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 380,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$11,416.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$999.99.

TSE NDM opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$348.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

