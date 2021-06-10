NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

